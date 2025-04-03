Golfers urged to swing for greatness at Republic Bank Junior Open Champs

From left president of the TT Golf Association Wayne Baptiste, golfers Jerseem Boodram, Ayden Ali, Chris Richards Jnr and group chief compliance officer at Republic Bank Fidela Haynes at the Launch of the Republic Bank Junior Golf Open Championship, SwingTT, Sweet Briar Place, St Clair on April 3. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE stage is set for the 2025 Republic Bank Trinidad and Tobago Junior Golf Open Championships at the St Andrews Golf Club in Moka, Maraval from April 14-16.

Close to 100 golfers are expected to compete in the tournament in various age groups, including the 13 and Under, 15 and Under and 18 and Under categories. The top finishers will earn trophies and medals.

The event was launched at the Swing Golf Simulator and Lounge, Sweet Briar Road, Port of Spain, on April 3.

President of the TT Golf Association Wayne Baptiste thanked the title sponsor for their generosity. "Because of Republic Bank's support, we are not just growing the sport. We are shaping future leaders, athletes and ambassadors of TT," Baptiste said.

He encouraged the athletes to demonstrate their ability. "To our young golfers, this is your moment. Step onto that course with confidence, challenge yourself and most importantly enjoy the journey. Whether you go on to represent TT internationally or simply develop the like or love for the game, this experience will help shape your future."

Baptiste was also grateful for the coaches, parents and officials for their commitment. "Thank you for believing in the potential of our young athletes, your support makes all the difference. Let's continue to build the future of golf, one swing at a time."

Group chief compliance officer at Republic Bank Fidela Haynes, said, "Our junior golfers demonstrate great potential that is waiting to be honed and enhanced with the right support. Therefore, together with the TT Golf Association, Republic Bank is honoured to provide them with a platform to showcase and refine their skills...driven by our Power to Make a Difference Programme, the Republic Bank Golf Junior Championships aims to nuture young talent and foster a life-long love for this amazing game."

Haynes said the junior tournament is a stepping stone to become stars at the senior level.

Three golfers who are now transitioning to senior golf attended the launch. Chris Richards Jnr, Ayden Ali and Jerseem Boodram, who would have all competed at the junior level for years, were at the launch and showed their potential by participating in the golf simulator.