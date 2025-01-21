Shackles of colonialism

The updated Coat of Arms as passed in the House of Representatives. -

THE EDITOR: The steelpan, the national instrument of TT, has been promoted by government to replace the ships of Columbus on the coat of arms. A signature to the removal of “colonial vestiges.”

Ships can never be a symbol of colonialism. It is the cross on the sails that epitomises Spanish colonial vestiges. Perhaps we will now see the removal of the cross on the chains that shackle the necks of some of our Members of Parliament.

IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity