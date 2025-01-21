QRC Fete Royal celebrates 10 years with Legacy

Queen’s Royal College (QRC) will host the tenth anniversary of Fete Royal on February 15 at the college grounds Hayes Street, St Clair, Port of Spain

With the theme Legacy, this event is promising an unforgettable evening of premium entertainment, culture and celebration, all in support of QRC’s continued development, a media release said.

Fete Royal 2025 will feature a top-notch performance line-up with Kes The Band, Dil-E-Nadan, Mical Teja, Yung Bredda, and Asylum Vikings with Bunji Garlin and Fay-Ann Lyons.

Patrons can expect an elevated all-inclusive experience with exquisite cuisine, signature cocktails and vibes in a safe and scenic setting, the release said.

The college and the Old Boys’ Association are also thanking loyal patrons and sponsors whose support over the years has fuelled transformative projects at QRC.

The release said proceeds from previous events have been invested in a wide range of upgrades and initiatives, including:

Grass pavers on the north lawn in 2020;

Perimeter and classroom LED lighting in 2023/2024;

Science labs upgrade /modernisation, with funds allocated for upgrading the science block lecture room.

Fence repairs in 2024.

Significant investments have been made in Blue Radio, the only secondary school-dedicated radio station, set to be introduced in the first quarter of 2025.

Looking ahead, the college is focused on completing the upgrades to its science facilities, air-conditioning works on the west block, restorative work on the pavilion –which is 96 years old, enhancing sports grounds and furthering support for co-curricular activities, including football, water polo, cricket and athletics.

Old Boys’ Association president and fete committee chairman Kenrick Harrinauth said in the release: “Fete Royal is more than just a party – it’s a celebration of QRC’s legacy, an investment in its future and a showcase of our contribution to the cultural and Carnival landscape and our commitment to excellence.

“The tenth anniversary marks a decade of bringing people together to support meaningful causes while enjoying the best of Carnival entertainment.”

In keeping with the Legacy theme, QRC will partner with The Brix Hotel, Cascade, to offer patrons a special room rate for those looking to make Fete Royal part of an unforgettable weekend, the release said.

Tickets for Fete Royal are on sale and organisers are recommending them as an option for a Valentine’s Day gift.

For more info and updates: follow QRC Fete Royal on social media or visit Island E Tickets.