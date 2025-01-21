Griffith: Kamla got bad advice on US relations

NTA political leader Gary Griffith. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

NATIONAL Transformation Alliance (NTA) Gary Griffith says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar got bad advice on Trinidad and Tobago-US bilateral relations and was wrong to criticise the outgoing Joe Biden administration.

He made this comment on January 21 about a statement Persad-Bissessar made congratulating incoming US President Donald Trump and criticising Biden.

Trump, who won last November's US presidential election, was inaugurated in Washington, DC, on January 20.

In a statement, Griffith said whoever drafted the statement for Persad-Bissessar on January 20 lacked a fundamental understanding of international relations.

"As a nation, TT has long benefited from strong and amicable relations with successive US administrations, regardless of their political affiliation. The US remains our most significant trading partner and an indispensable ally in areas ranging from trade and investment to security and cultural exchange."

Griffith served as national security minister in Persad-Bissessar's People's Partnership coalition government from 2013-2015 and as commissioner of police from 2018-2021.

He said in both these posts, he conducted himself with proper statesmanlike conduct and diplomatic discipline.

Griffith added this is mandatory for people who represent the country or aspire to do so. These people, he continued, must never been seen to favour one administration over another.

Griffith was concerned Persad-Bissessar's statement would not help TT-US relations and was a"failure of sound diplomatic judgement."