'Cale' edge Civic 1-0, climb to 4th in TTPFL

Club Sando’s Ezekiel Kesar (third from left) looks for a passing option against 1976 FC Phoenix in their TT Premier Football League clash at the Mahaica Sporting Complex in Point Fortin on January 19. - Photo courtesy TTPFL.

CALEDONIA AIA (13 points) moved to fourth spot on the 2024/25 TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) table on January 19 when they got a slender 1-0 win over hosts Point Fortin Civic at the Mahaica Sporting Complex in Point Fortin in the second game of a double-header.

The game’s lone item came in the 43rd minute when Civic defender Jaheim Joseph inadvertently sent the ball past goalkeeper Shakeem Darius and into the net after Caledonia’s Benjamin Ettienne flashed a dangerous cross into the six-yard box.

The defeat was Civic’s fifth in just seven games, and sees them languishing ninth on the 12-team table.

Meanwhile, the result pulled “Cale” within two points of Central FC and defending champs AC PoS (both 15 points), who occupy second and third spots respectively. Defence Force lead all comers in the TTPFL with 21 points after registering seven straight wins to start the season.

In the first game of the Point Fortin double-header, Club Sando consolidated seventh spot on the table with a 2-0 win over Tobago’s 1976 FC Phoenix. It was Phoenix’s fifth loss of the season, which sees them tenth on six points.

Club Sando had veteran striker Shackiel Henry to thank for their second win of the season, as he opened the scoring in the 16th minute, before adding another item seven minutes later to push his team to nine points. Henry took his league tally to four goals in the process.

Action in the league will resume on January 24 with a double-header at the Phase 2 La Horquetta recreation grounds. The struggling pair of Phoenix and Terminix La Horquetta Rangers will battle in the first game from 5 pm, with Central scheduled to meet Civic from 7 pm.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Defence Force FC*7*7*0*0*31*9*22*21

Central FC*7*5*0*2*16*9*7*15

AC PoS*7*5*0*2*16*10*6*15

Caledonia*7*4*1*2*11*13*-2*13

Jabloteh*7*3*2*2*17*15*2*11

Police FC*7*3*1*3*20*12*8*10

Club Sando*7*2*3*2*14*8*6*9

Prisons FC*7*1*3*3*9*14*-5*6

Point Fortin Civic*7*2*0*5*8*13*-5*6

1976 FC Phoenix*7*2*0*5*10*19*-9*6

La Horquetta Rangers*7*1*2*4*10*16*-6*5

Eagles FC*7*1*0*6*7*31*-24*3