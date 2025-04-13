Marchin Patriots grab full points vs Powergen on National League Day 1

Merryboys off-spinner Saurav Worell claimed a maiden five-wicket haul against Preysal Sports Club. - via TT Cricket Board

BESS Motors Marchin Patriots were awarded full points against Powergen Sports Club citing an administrative error on day one of the TTCB National League Premiership One, round six match at Syne Village Grounds, Penal.

Powergen`s overseas player Guyanese wicket-keeper batter Anthony Bramble was mistakenly left out of the team sheet at the toss. Unknowingly, he entered the match to bat facing four balls before the protest was lodged by the fielding team.

Powergen won the toss and were batting 110/4 when the match was abandoned. Ewart Nicholson made 62 runs while Videsh Sookhai added 38 runs.

In another match, home team Victoria batted first against Yorkshire Club, and they totalled 203 all out from 55.1 overs in their first innings. Captain and opener Marcelle Jones top scored with 71 runs and Damien Singh added 29 runs. Quincy Babel was the main destroyer with the ball for Yorkshire taking 4/42 whilst Ziggy Levi 3/58 and Adrian Mohammed 2/28 also claimed crucial scalps.

In reply, Yorkshire claimed first innings points as they ended the day`s play on 223/6. Top-order batter Akeel Mohammed slammed an even 100 runs and Aadian Racha added 57 runs sharing a 109-run partnership that restored their innings. Victorian was the chief destroyer Damion Joachim (3/61), whilst Duane Charles and Jovan Ali captured a wicket apiece.

At the Inshan Ali Grounds, host Preysal Sports Club batters Camillo Carimbocas (111) and Sachin Seecharan (108) blasted centuries to set up a mammoth total of 380 all out in 78.1 overs against Merryboys Sports Club. 19-year-old, off-spinner Saurav Worrell was the pick of the bowlers for Merryboys capturing his maiden five-wicket haul (5/109) and skipper Andrew Rambaran had 2/57. Merryboys were 40/1 at the end of play.

Central Sports clinched first innings points against Clarke Road United when play ended on day one. Batting first, Clarke Road was bundled out for a modest 155 with tail-ender Ahkeel Mollon top-scoring with 38 runs. Leading wicket-takers for Central Sports were Ameer Ali (4-35), Mikel Govia (3-49) and Derone Davis (2/43). At their turn at the crease, national player Kjorn Ottley blasted 88 runs (5 boundaries, two maximums) to help his team to 191/7 at the close of the play.

Prisons Sports Club scored a huge total of 366 all out against Queen`s Park Cricket Club. Rickson Maniram (61), Jerve Cummings (53) and Kareem Hamilton (51) were the main scorers. At the end of day one, QPCC were 11/0 in their reply.