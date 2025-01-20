Police hold eight men, seize gun, ganja in south Trinidad

- File photo

Southern Division police have arrested eight men, among them six for having marijuana, and seized a gun in an exercise on January 18.

The officers arrested a 31-year-old man from Newbold Street in Mon Repos for having 110 grammes of marijuana, resisting arrest and escaping lawful custody.

Another man, 34, from the same address, was arrested for having 65 grammes of ganja. A 25-year-old man from the same street was also detained for having marijuana.

The exercise took place between 11 am and 4 pm and was carried out by Southern Division Task Force officers in several districts within the division.

Three other men arrested for having marijuana included a 20-year-old from Bernard Street, Mon Repos, a 28-year-old from Priam Street, Diamond Village and a 42-year-old from King’s Wharf, San Fernando.

>

The police also arrested a 30-year-old man from Silk Cotton Avenue in Marabella for wearing camouflage clothing and a 31-year-old man from Victoria Village, San Fernando, for having a knife.

Acting on a tip-off, officers searched an abandoned building near the bus terminal at King’s Wharf, where they found and seized a pistol.

Investigations are ongoing.