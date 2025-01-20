Hans Des Vignes humbled to be PNM nominee for Diego West

From left, Hans Des Vignes, television personality and radio broadcaster, Dr Keith Rowley and Paula Gopee-Scoon, Minister of Trade and Industry, enjoy themselves at the PNM's annual Media Mix and Mingle at Balisier House, Tranquillity Street, Port of Spain on January 15. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

BROADCASTER Hans Des Vignes said on January 20 he felt quite humbled to be a nominee for the PNM to consider to become the next MP for Diego Martin West, a seat held by the Prime Minister who has indicated he will soon be bowing out of electoral politics.

Dr Rowley has not yet announced a date for the 2025 general election, although political parties are in various states of readiness by way of candidate selection. He held the Diego Martin West seat since 1992, in that time having been opposition leader (2010-2015) and PM (2015-2025).

Newsday called Des Vignes, who is now being considered the front-runner for the seat, a PNM stronghold.

Des Vignes told Newsday, "I am humbled by your call. I would just say, it is an honour to be considered by the party and by the constituents of Diego Martin West, to be considered to potentially be their candidate for the upcoming general election."

He said he preferred not to make any comments until after screening.

"I really want the process to take the right directions in terms of being completely transparent and not influence it in any way, form or fashion.

"I will talk to you, I will give you all of the answers, we will have a long discussion thereafter, but I am just asking if you could just let's wait and see until after the screening process for any further comment."

Des Vignes' political profile shot up on January 17 with Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Amery Browne's bombshell withdrawal from the contest for Diego Martin West. Up to that time, some nine party groups had made nominations, all going in favour of Des Vignes.

Other individuals submitting letters of consent for nomination were Browne, Yokymma Bethelmy, Curtis Toussaint, Lisedi Felix and Anna Suleiman, none of who had received nominations up to January 17. Some 16 other party groups have until January 22 to submit nominations, for a screening by the constituency executive due on January 23.

Once someone receives even one nomination, that is sufficient to be considered when the PNM screening committee sits with the particular constituency executive.