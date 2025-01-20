Green Screen Film Festival opens with career talks

Lawrence Arjoon, CEO of Heroes Foundation -

Green Screen's School Screenings and Green Career Talks take place on January 22 and 23 At Queen's Hal. Ann's from 9 am- 12 noon.

Now entering its 15th year, the Green Screen Environmental Film Festival is hosting the annual festival inspired by the theme Connect.

A media release said, Connect is a deep dive into the intricate and vital relationships that bind us to our planet and each other in our communities.

This year's Green Career Speakers include Dareem Jeffrey and Lawrence Arjoon.

Entrepreneur Dareem Jeffrey, 28, hails from the rural village of Moruga. He is the owner and manager of the EcoWash brand, a water conservation car wash, which guarantees a clean car using only two litres of water. EcoWash’s business model involves reducing water wastage while providing youths with a positive outlet which will make them self-sustainable, the release said.

Arjoon is the CEO of the Heroes Foundation, a proactive, prevention based development centre dedicated to transforming lives by disrupting negative influences, addressing socio economic challenges, and empowering young people with the values, skills, and abilities necessary to build safe and sustainable lives. Arjoon is a progressive development leader with a background of innovation and creativity through work within media, energy, and development. He has global experience in the fields of corporate communications, risk management, stakeholder relations and employee engagement.

Students will have the opportunity hear from both these leaders and ask them questions about their journeys., the release said.

The presentation will also include a series of short films inspired by the theme, including winners and finalists from the 2024 edition of the Very Short Shorts Mobile Film Competition, presented by Green Screen.

This season of Green Screen is possible through the support of lead sponsor the National Gas Company (NGC), supporting sponsor Republic Bank Limited, patron the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) and partner the Canadian High Commission (Port of Spain).

Teachers and students interested in participating should visit greenscreen.film to select the date of their choice and book seats. Questions can be directed to greenscreentt@gmail.com.