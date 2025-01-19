Tobago band reigns with Rainorama at pan semis

A bass man from Alpha Pan Pioneers plays during the band's performance of Sweet Soca Man, during the Panorama national small-band semifinals, at Victoria Square, Port of Spain on January 18. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore said Saturday’s small-band conventional semifinals was one of the largest the organisation had seen in recent years.

Ramsey-Moore said apart from all 400 printed tickets being sold, there were large crowds gathered on the street along the path to Victoria Square, Port of Spain, where the event was held.

The Ramsey-Moore administration has been focused on community building, and, to its president, this was an acknowledgement that the work was bearing fruit.

The unofficial results were announced on January 18, shortly after the event, and the Tobago band T&TEC New East Side Dimension, the defending champions, once again topped the semifinal round, playing the late Kitchener’s 1973 Road March, Rainorama. On its Facebook page, the band thanked everyone for their support.

Arranger Kersh Ramsey led the Belle Garden band to the 2024 title and is back at the helm again.

THA Deputy Chief Secretary and electoral representative for Belle Garden/Glamorgan Faith Brebnor shared her excitement on Facebook as she posted a video of the band's performance.

She said, "Everything was great (for the other bands), until the RAINS came! Here is T&TEC New East Side Dimension Steel Orchestra 2025 semifinals performance … gaining them 275 points!"

She said she is looking forward to seeing Ramsey in the finals in Skinner Park, San Fernando. She also included the hashtags: #RainORama #YoungArranger #GreatBand

Ramsey-Moore said, “The turnout was huge. There were over 100 vendors on the streets. Walking through and seeing the thousands of people. It was just one happy feeling for me yesterday. I am so proud.”

She said the real energy was on the streets.

“The way the thousands lined the streets: the young, the seniors. It was just a moment where you felt the energy of a positive and great TT.”

People pushed racks and supported their chosen bands on Saturday, she said.

“The way how people co-mingled one with the other; they brought their chairs and sat at the roadside, just enjoying family and community life.

“I think this was one of the biggest street parties we have had at Victoria Square. I conclude that, for a matter of fact.”

Ramsey-Moore said the momentum and interest in pan had been building from the panyard judging, and the swelling interest had been observed from even the single-pan competition and she expects that momentum to continue at all of the organisation’s events.

“I said it to my colleagues at a National Carnival Commission (NCC) board meeting, it seems as though the savannah (Queen’s Park Savannah) has outlived its usefulness for semifinals, which is Savannah Party and also large band finals.

“As I speak, corporate TT is just buying up the tickets by the hundreds for the Savannah Party. It is going to be another massive turnout so people just need to get their tickets very early.”

She said there were 43 small conventional bands participating from the preliminary round of the small band competition, there were 31 in the semifinals and now 14 move on to the finals on January 25 at Skinner Park, San Fernando.

She said the standard was extremely high and it was wonderful to see the young arrangers and drill masters at Saturday’s event.

Finalists:

T&TEC New East Side Dimension Steel Orchestra - Rainorama - 275 points

Southern Stars Steel Orchestra (D’South Band) - Mih Lover - 272 points

First Citizens Tobago Panthers - Tiney Winey - 272 points

St Margaret’s Super Stars - Rack Me, Rack Me - 271 points

Uptown Fascinators - Doh Rock It So - 271 points

Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Steel Orchestra - Swing - 270 points

Todd’s Road Rhythem Raiders - Golo - 270 points

Golden Hands - Mih Lover - 269 points

Tokyo Steel Orchestra - Cheers to Life - 269 points

Panosonic Connection - Garlic Sauce - 268 points

Fascinators Pan Symphony - Sweetness is my Weakness - 268 points

Fusion Steel - Bonnie and Clyde - 265 points

Arima Golden Symphony - Gold - 262 points

Road Block Steel Orchestra - Soca Train - 262 points