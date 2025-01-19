Roger Boothman's 'beautiful mind' helped shaped Trinidad and Tobago's culture

Friends and relatives of musician Roger Boothman carry his casket, at St Mary's Church, St James on Saturday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Celebrated musician Roger Boothman was celebrated on January 18 for his extraordinary contributions to TT’s artistic legacy.

Boothman, a songwriter, and artist, died on January 9 at the age of 66.

He was remembered at a funeral service at St Mary’s Church, George Cabral Street, St James, where family and friends paid tribute to his artistry, compassion and resilience.

His brother David Boothman, delivering the eulogy, described Roger as the family’s “moral compass” and a man of rare creative depth.

He spoke of his brother’s profound sensitivity, humour, and artistic vision, which left an indelible mark on all who knew him.

“He left with us a resonance to remind us that love exists and love will not allow love to suffer,” David said.

Roger had two sisters and two brothers but no children. His family remembered him as a deeply devoted uncle.

His niece, Shanelle Carballo Lemesey, said in her tribute, “He was a light in our lives, always showing up with a big heart and boundless love. Though he had no children of his own, he poured all his heart into being the best uncle anyone could ask for. He took that role seriously.”

Born into a family of cultural luminaries, Roger was exposed to artistic excellence from an early age.

His uncles Geoffrey Holder and Boscoe Holder were iconic figures in Trinidadian and international art.

Geoffrey Holder, a Tony Award-winning actor, dancer, choreographer, director, and designer, gained fame for his role as Baron Samedi in the James Bond film Live and Let Die. Boscoe Holder, a renowned painter and musician, captured the vibrancy of Caribbean life through his paintings.

Growing up in this creative environment, Boothman gravitated naturally toward the arts. A graduate of Tranquillity Secondary School, he earned distinction in art in 1975 and quickly established himself as a formidable presence in the local arts scene.

His contributions to music were also extensive and illustrious.

Boothman became the first Trinidadian to win the Caribbean Broadcasting Union award and achieved a historic double victory in the Commonwealth Song Competition in 1993, securing both first and second place.

David fondly recalled his brother’s keen cultural insight, quoting him as saying, “Our culture was more complex than Jean Pierre,” reflecting Roger’s wit and understanding of TT’s intricate cultural fabric.

Beyond his accolades, Boothman dedicated himself to nurturing emerging talent. He mentored several prominent artists, including Nadella Benjamin, Jerell Forbes, and Roland “Rembunction” Yearwood.

His impact extended into education, inspiring countless students through his work as a tutor. His contributions were recognised in 2024 with the Hummingbird Silver Medal for his contribution to culture and the arts.

Despite his remarkable achievements, Boothman faced significant personal challenges. David revealed that Roger lived with bipolar disorder, a condition he managed with medication for decades.

David likened him to John Nash, the mathematician depicted in the film A Beautiful Mind. However, unlike Nash, who was schizophrenic and had bipolar disorder, Roger experienced only the latter.

“He was so gifted that many times, for instance, he would play the piano for three days straight when he was on his high…moved by some divine nature,” David said.

“Out of that came the gift of a lot of compositions, a lot of wonderful, well-thought-out, inspired lyrics.”

David also reflected on the challenges Roger faced later in life, as he became disillusioned with a changing cultural landscape.

He said his brother lamented a “mindless and heartless” culture steeped in nepotism and competition, lacking the romance, love, and music that once defined TT.

The Boothman family were advocates for mental health awareness, championing the bipolar society in the 1980s.

David urged greater compassion and understanding, noting the societal tendency to dismiss those with bipolar disorder or other mental health conditions, particularly the homeless. He said Roger’s creativity was inseparable from his condition and called for more awareness and support.

“Love exists and love will not allow love to suffer,” David said, stressing the family’s unwavering commitment to Roger throughout his life.

Though Boothman’s journey has ended, David said his “beautiful mind” will continue to inspire through his legacy of music, art and mentorship.