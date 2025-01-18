Tobago man who was set on fire dies at hospital

The main entrance to the Port of Spain General Hospital. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A man who was hospitalised after being set on fire in Tobago more than a week ago has died.

Djan Melville, 30, had been warded at the Port of Spain General Hospital on January 17.

He was set on fire in Bon Accord on January 8.

Around 8.15 pm, police at the Crown Point Police Station received a report of a wounding on Gaskin Bay Road, Bon Accord.

A team of officers led by PCs Phillips and Edwards responded and found the victim bleeding from multiple injuries to his face.

Melville was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital, where he received some medical treatment, and was subsequently airlifted to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

An autopsy is expected to be done next week to determine the cause of death.