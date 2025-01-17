New face, same PNM

Energy Minister Stuart Young - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: After nine years of failed leadership under Keith Rowley and his PNM, he now intends to hand over the reins to his Garry Sobers, one Mr Stuart Young. This is a man who has held countless ministerial portfolios, yet has failed in every role thrust on him.

He is a man of many missteps.

Yet Rowley and the PNM would have us believe he is capable of leading the country. After nine years of PNM mismanagement, the results speak for themselves. Poverty is widespread, crime remains rampant, and financial scandals are commonplace.

The closure of Petrotrin – a lifeline of our economy – has left thousands jobless and weakened our energy sector. Tens of millions of taxpayers’ dollars remain unaccounted for according to several Auditor General reports. The tragedy of the “dead men in the pipeline” is a haunting reminder of PNM-led negligence and lack of accountability across state entities.

The PNM’s failures have cast a dark shadow over our nation. It is clear that simply replacing Rowley with Young is no solution. A new face in White Hall will not erase the failures, scandals, and suffering of the past nine years. The PNM has shown us repeatedly that they are incapable of delivering the progress and stability our nation needs.

In contrast, Kamla Persad-Bissessar and a UNC government offers hope and proven leadership. Between 2010-2015, under her stewardship, TT saw a golden era of development.

The economy grew, and significant investments were made in education, health care, and infrastructure. Free laptops for students revolutionised education, over 100 schools were built or repaired, and numerous health centres and hospitals were constructed or upgraded, including the Couva Children’s Hospital.

Kamla’s government championed job-creation and diversification, creating sustainable opportunities for citizens. Her leadership was marked by transparency, accountability, and compassion – qualities absent from the PNM.

It is time for TT to step out of the shadows cast by Rowley and the PNM. The UNC, under Mrs Persad-Bissessar, stands ready to restore hope, rebuild trust, and lead us into a brighter future. Let us reject the PNM’s cycle of failure and embrace the vision of progress and prosperity the UNC offers.

CURTIS OBRADY

Arima