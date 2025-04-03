Reopen cricket museum, QPCC

THE EDITOR: The prolonged closure of the Queen's Park Cricket Club (QPCC) museum for the past four years is a troubling development, particularly considering the potential benefits that this valuable resource could provide to thousands of school children.

The museum serves as an educational haven, offering insights into the rich history of cricket in TT, as well as the cultural significance of the sport. For many young people, exposure to this heritage can inspire a love for cricket, promote national pride, and educate them about the achievements of local athletes.

The absence of clear communication regarding the reasons for the museum's closure is concerning. Both club members and the broader community deserve an explanation as to why this important educational resource has remained inaccessible.

Transparency is crucial in fostering trust and understanding among stakeholders, and it is vital that the leadership of the QPCC addresses this issue publicly.

Moreover, the club has a responsibility to ensure that future generations have the opportunity to engage with their sporting heritage. Reopening the museum and revamping its programmes to accommodate school visits could significantly enrich the educational experience for students.

Engaging local schools, providing interactive exhibits, and facilitating workshops could reinvigorate interest in cricket and inspire young people to appreciate the sport's role in shaping national identity.

It is imperative for the QPCC to take action promptly, offering clarity on the situation and prioritising the reopening of the museum for the benefit of both its members and the wider community.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail