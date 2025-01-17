US ambassador receives national award

OUTGOING US Ambassador Candace Bond is set to receive a national award from President Christine Kangaloo.

The ceremony will be held at President's House on January 17. Bond will receive the Hummingbird Gold medal.

Based on Newsday's research, Bond is one of the first ambassadors to receive a national award.

Over the last two years, Bond and the US Embassy have done work in areas such as national security, social development and education.

She leaves the country on January 20.

