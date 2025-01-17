Bishop Anstey Jr School hosts AntiStush Cooler Party on Feb 7

Patrons enjoy the music at a previous Bishop Anstey Junior School Carnival party. -

IN keeping with the trend of previous years, there will be no stush behaviour at this year's Bishop Anstey Junior School cooler party, on February 7, at Sound Forge, St James.

Aptly titled AntiStush, the fund-raising event, which started in 2013, promises to bring the Carnival vibes together as well as past friends and soca lovers.

In a media release, Bishop Anstey Junior School promised patrons an exhilarating evening, from 8 pm-2 am, with music by popular DJs such as Hans and Gonzo and Rawkus.

There will be an array of food and drinks on sale to keep patrons energised.

Organisers invited all past students and the rest of the public to support the school as it seeks to maintain and upgrade its facilities to provide an optimal learning environment for students.

"This fete isn't just a party – it's a celebration of our community and a fundraiser to support our amazing students."

Organisers said, "Since its founding, Bishop Anstey Junior School has proudly nurtured generations of well-rounded students who have become influential leaders, successful entrepreneurs, accomplished musicians, talented artists, and successful athletes. This tradition of excellence continues as the school remains committed to equipping students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving world."

Organisers called on the business community and other stakeholders to support the venture by: making a financial donation to the hosting of the event; product donations, to be used as prizes or give-aways; or ticket purchases.

"By partnering with the school, you will demonstrate your commitment to education and community development," the media release said.

Tickets are priced at $300 and can be sourced at the school in St Ann's or by messaging the school page on social media. Group specials for tickets are also available.