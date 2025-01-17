$2m given to 149 steelbands

Andre Franco, left, San Juan East Side Symphony bandleader, receives a cheque from Martel Waldron, deputy permanent secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts at the Pan Trinbago cheque distribution ceremony for 149 unsponsored steelbands at VIP Lounge, Grand Stand, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on January 16. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

Ahead of the national Panorama small conventional band semi-finals on January 18, the Tourism, Culture and Arts Ministry distributed 149 cheques valued at more than $2 million to unsponsored steelbands at the VIP Lounge, Grand Stand, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on January 16.

Attended by the ministry’s deputy permanent secretary, Martel Waldron, and Pan Trinbago president, Beverley Ramsey-Moore, the event saw dozens of members from steelbands across the country gather to celebrate the occasion.

In light of the delay in distribution, as the cheques were presented to Pan Trinbago since January 10, Ramsey-Moore praised the resilience and commitment of the bands.

“What is amazing is that even though the releases may be late coming from the National Carnival Commission, not one single band has said ‘I do not have money and I cannot participate.’

“Even though you did receive your assistance which serves as a mobilisation fee, the single-pan competition went ahead and in the small band category we are moving into the semi-finals on Saturday and you are still awaiting your assistance. But the competition is going on and I admire the resilience of our steelband leaders and all our pan players.”

The 54 single-pan bands received $10,000, an increase from the previously allocated $7,500. Conventional bands received $20,000, an increase from the previous $15,000 allocation. Remittance provided to players has also increased from $500 to $800.

Waldron said, “The ministry hopes those amounts will go a long way in your preparation for the competitions…I just want to reiterate the ministry’s commitment to the steelpan fraternity and we wish you all the best for the competitions going ahead. “