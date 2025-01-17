$1m for Ultimate Soca Champion

Jerome Precilla, centre, announced a $1m prize for the Ultimate Soca Champion. -

The Ultimate Soca Champion will win a prize of $1 million, one of its organisers Jerome “Rome” Precilla announced on January 17 at a press conference at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s Road, Port of Spain.

In a competition mirroring international reality TV models, it will showcase the background story of some of its competitors and will feature ten finalists as well as a mix of seasoned and novice performers.

Rome and his partners including Lollabee’s Sheldon Stephen detailed the competition’s format as well as the importance of competition’s to the growth of TT’s music industry.