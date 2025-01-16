'True patriot, great mentor' – Family, journalists bid fond farewell to Jones P Madeira

Melba Madeira is greeted by journalist Dale Enoch after her husband Jones P Madeira's funeral on January 16. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

JONES P MADEIRA, veteran journalist, was given a fond farewell by his family, friends and former colleagues at a funeral that was a celebration of his life and legacy.

The funeral for Madeira was held at Santa Rosa RC Church in Arima on January 16.

The relaxed, upbeat tenor, of the service was set early on in the eulogy delivered by Madeira's son, Justin Madeira.

Justin jested that Madeira did not particularly like his name. Alluding that few people knew what the "P" in his name had stood for, Justin said Madeira's wife had dubbed it to mean "pussyfooting."

Saying Madeira would twist and turn to do anything even brushing his teeth multiple times while his wife was in labour, Justin said, "He did things in his own time."

Recalling Madeira's love for a wide repertoire of music – including Celine Dione, Eric Clapton and Paul Simon – Justin said every time Madeira was home he would play music.

"And as my mother and sister would agree, he knew real jams for a man who couldn't dance to save his life," he quipped, prompting giggles from the congregation.

Justin described his father firstly as "my father the clown" at home, despite seemingly to be very well put together at his workplaces.

"He could turn any frown upside-down with a little of his foolish wit."

Yet Justin also recalled Madeira being a very wise man who shared many choice life quotes. "Sometimes you don't get to pick something, it picks you," Justin quoted Madeira saying.

Relating his father saying, "You can never be ready, only prepared," he thanked Madeira for preparing his family for his passing.

Remembering "my father the leader," Justin said Madeira would patiently see how things were playing out before then assuming control. He said if Madeira's calm demeanour was challenged, one might bring out the tiger in him, such as done by errant drivers.

Generally, however, Madeira had taught his children to care, value and respect people. "He was never hasty, and was always slow to anger."

Thirdly, Justin recalled "my father the exemplar."

Saying that it was hard to walk in public with his father, Justin said if Madeira had 100 paces to go before reaching his destination, he would be approached by 100 people, each of whom he would consent to stop and talk to.

He believed Madeira had met his ambition, "to live a good life and be of service to everyone."

Justin concluded, "We do not mourn but celebrate a life that was well-lived."

Fraser: Madeira was faithful to his audience

Veteran journalist Tony Fraser recalled Madeira, the professional.

As if to address the deceased, he said, "Jones, you would be happy to see this crowd. You would be developing a production out of it."

Saying Madeira had a very humble start in journalism as a cub reporter covering arrivals and departures at Piarco Airport, Fraser said his biggest story ever had been the transit of former Guyanese president Dr Cheddi Jagan upon being removed from office by the US and UK intelligence services, the CIA and MI5. "Dr Jagan had told him he was going to Moscow, Russia."

Fraser said Madeira developed an appreciation for Caribbean issues, which began at Radio 610 FM and then bloomed when he worked at the Caricom Secretariat and later at the BBC in its Caribbean section.

Fraser said Madeira's time at the Caribbean Broadcasting Union had seen the production of Carib Vision and Carib Scope television programmes which promoted Caribbean voices. "We saw ourselves reflected. That is what Jones did."

Fraser said that work had involved having to carry tapes of recorded footage onto a Liat flight so they could reach their destination to be broadcast.

"He inspired a lot of young cub reporters and trained them into understanding what their responsibilities were."

Fraser credited Madeira with organising discussion panels typically including Selwyn Ryan, Denis Pantin and John La Guerre to analyse election campaigns, so as to intervene in the propaganda of the political parties.

"He was faithful to the audience."

He recalled Madeira's work at the Caribbean Epidemiology Centre (Carec) as involving educating reporters that the fact of a person living with AIDS/HIV was not a matter about who slept with who, an attitude that could drive people into seclusion. He said Madeira did educational sessions throughout the Caribbean, and bits of such information did filter into newscasts in the region.

Fraser recalled Madeira and other journalists leaving the Guardian newspaper after then prime minister Basdeo Panday's upset at an editorial headline, "Chutney Rising."

"What Jones knew is that he would not be subjected to the will of politicians."

Fraser said in his home life, Jones had given much love and care to his family in his early days, which they have reciprocated in his last days.

He invited Madeira's family to stand up and led the congregation in applauding them for providing for him.

"Jones was unflinching in his actions on independent journalism. Jones, rest well. You have a family which loves you."

Priest: Madeira a blessing to country, community

Fr Maurice White in his homily said Madeira had blessed his country, community and family.

"Jones offered himself for us all. He was truly someone who was self-sacrificing."

White said Jones had a life of virtue, honestly, integrity and fidelity, as he hailed his wife of 53 years, Melba Madeira.

Mourners spoke to Newsday, after the service.

Chief Justice Ivor Archie, with whom Madeira worked as protocol officer, paid tribute to him.

"We have lost a really true patriot and a great mentor and a friend."

Former Express editor and former cabinet minister Maxie Cuffie said, "Jones was a great soul and a father figure to everybody. There is nobody can say a bad word about Jones."

Former education minister and former Arima MP Anthony Garcia said, "Jones was my mentor. When I decided to get actively involved in the electoral politics, Jones was the first person I consulted. Throughout my tenure, I was always privileged to have been given advice and, for that, I thank him very much."

Interim president of the Media Association, radio broadcaster Dale Enoch said, "It is a great loss to everyone. Jones was a great one, a professional and the consumate professional.

"I knew him for many years. This is a loss, a very big loss."

Former television broadcaster John Victor said the media had lost an icon. "I always said I admired Jones' leadership during those heady days of 1990 where his calm demeanour brought such reassurance to the hostages and so on during that time. He was really the consumate professional and he will be sorely missed.

"I had the utmost respect for him. I had the privilege of being tutored by him, (I) participated in workshops that he facilitated.

"So we have certainly lost a treasure and an icon in the industry. May his soul rest in peace."

Carib community leader Chief Ricardo Bharath Hernandez said, "Jones P, as we know, is a legend not only for Arima but the whole country."

He said Madeira had used his God-given gift for journalism to make a contribution to TT and the Caribbean, which was widely appreciated.

"As far as the indigenous community, he assisted us a lot in many ways in a quiet way. He did quite a lot for us in his field.

"So we join with the rest of TT in mourning his loss and we pray God will continue to send our way great souls like him."

Former Arima Mayor and Arima MP Ashton Ford said Madeira was a legend. "He excelled in his private capacity as a journalist, a professional.

"But as an Ariman, he contributed tremendously. He always liaised with all the mayors.

"I am glad to be associated with him for my whole life and to remember him as the great man he was."

Ford said Madeira would go down in history as one of the "greats" of Arima like calypsonian Aldwyn "Lord Kitchener" Roberts, broadcaster Holly Betaudier, and psychologist Dr Anthony Watkins.

Veteran journalist Andy Johnson said Madeira was a legend.

"Sometimes we did not agree on things. I thought he was too careful too often and so on, but he was somebody who had balance.

"When I look back I was much younger than he, so I was more gung-ho. But what I came to know of him when we worked together was that he was somebody who had balance and could look at different sides to an issue, and he had composure. He never blew his top in public."

Johnson recalled Madeira staying calm and stoic on a TTT news crew when a PNM crowd in Arima had started pelting items upon the alleged instigation of then prime minister George Chambers.

He recalled Madeira heading a team at Trinidad Broadcasting (Radio Trinidad precursor) involving Johnson and Tony Fraser and others that had done "fabulous work."