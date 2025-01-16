Prisons officer charged with possession of contraband

A prison officer appeared before a magistrate on January 14 after he was charged with possession of contraband items.

Sherwin Reid appeared before Master Kimitria Gray in the Tunapuna Magistrates’ Court, where he was granted $75,000 bail.

On January 11, acting on intelligence, police and prison officers held a joint operation at the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca.

During the operation, a Prisons Officer was searched and he was allegedly found with three packets of marijuana, six packets of wrapping paper, a packet of cigarettes and a cell phone.

The man did not have permission to possess the items.

Police cautioned him and seized the items.

After consultations with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the man was formally charged on January 13.

The operation was co-ordinated by DCP Suzette Martin, ACP Curt Simon, ACP Denis Knutt and Prisons Commissioner Carlos Corraspe.