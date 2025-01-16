IDA: PNM prioritising political gain over public servants

In this March 2024 file photo, political leader of the PNM Dr Keith Rowley acknowledges his supporters during a political meeting in Chaguanas. -

THE INNOVATIVE Democratic Alliance (IDA) has accused the People’s National Movement (PNM) of "prioritising political gain over the well-being of our nation's dedicated public servants."

In a statement on January 15, the party alluded to the Prime Minister’s claim in the House of Representatives on January 13 that police officers were pretending to close stations to hide from criminals.

Dr Rowley made the claim while opening debate on a motion to extend the state of emergency for an additional three months. The motion was passed.

But in a media release on January 14, Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher defended her officers.

She acknowledged the difficult environment they face in executing their duties but said their dedication to the job was unflinching.

"I wish to reassure the public of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s dedication and unwavering commitment to performing its policing functions," she said.

Harewood-Christopher also sought to reassure the population that the doors of police stations are always open.

She said, "The men and women of the TTPS are trained, dedicated and resolute in their mission to protect and serve every citizen, even in the face of imminent danger."

The IDA said Rowley’s claim has not only demoralised police officers but also led to a public dispute with Harewood-Christopher.

"Such remarks not only undermine the morale and dedication of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) but also risk making the organisation a subject of ridicule, which can severely impact its effectiveness in tackling crime."