CPL viewership goes past billion mark for first time

Head coach of St Lucia Kings Daren Sammy celebrates after winning the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League final against Guyana Amazon Warriors by six wickets at Providence Stadium on October 6, 2024 in Georgetown, Guyana. - File photo courtesy CPL T20

The combined digital and broadcast viewership for the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) tournament went past the one billion mark for the first time, with the league saying it recorded a total viewership of 1.13 billion for the 2024 campaign.

A January 16 media release from CPL said the figure was a 32 per cent increase from the viewership it recorded in 2023.

The release said the league has seen an increase in its viewership in India, US and the Caribbean, with a big jump in numbers across the CPL's social media platforms as well.

"These figures have further cemented the CPL's position as one of the most watched cricket tournament's around the world," the release said. "The tournament was seen around the world with key broadcasting deals in the Caribbean, India, the Middle East, UK, US, Canada, New Zealand and South Africa."

CPL CEO Pete Russell said the league was pleased to have achieved one of its major goals and is looking for more good things heading into the 13th season of the competition.

"This is a huge moment for the CPL. Reaching a total viewership figure of over a billion has been a long-term target for a number of years," Russell said.

"To get to a figure of 1.13 billion highlights the appeal of CPL across the Caribbean and around the world. The continued growth in interest in the CPL is extremely pleasing and we're looking forward to using these amazing results as a springboard for further success in 2025 and beyond."

The 2024 CPL title was won by the St Lucia Kings who claimed their maiden crown after defeating 2023 champions Guyana Amazon Warriors. The 2025 CPL season is scheduled for August 14-September 21 and will see the Warriors, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Barbados Royals, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and four-time champs Trinbago Knight Riders looking to dethrone the Kings.