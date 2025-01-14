St Benedict's lose Derrel Garcia appeal

(FILE) St Benedict’s College Derrel Garcia (C) tries to weave his way through the St Anthony’s defence during the SSFL Premiership match at the St Anthony’s College Ground on October 7, 2024 in Westmoorings. - Daniel Prentice

Reigning national Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) intercol champs St Benedict’s College hit another stumbling block when the league’s appeals committee turned down their appeal in the boardroom matter involving star striker Derrel Garcia.

St Benedict’s climbed to the top of the 2024 SSFL premier division table after an unbeaten season, but their world was turned upside down on December 30 when the SSFL’s disciplinary committee stripped them of 12 points for their use of the 17-year-old Garcia, who was deemed ineligible for four matches. Fatima College, who had finished second to Benedict’s in the initial standings, profited from the points deduction to assume the top spot on the table with 38 points.

“Please be informed that the appeals committee has upheld the decision of the disciplinary committee (regarding) Derrel Garcia,” said a January 14 release from the SSFL.

“St Benedict’s College has the option to refer the matter to the arbitration committee by January 16, 2025.”

Newsday contacted Benedict’s manager Ravi Ramgoolam and asked if the school had any intentions to take the matter to arbitration. Ramgoolam said he wasn’t in a position to comment on the situation and referred Newsday to acting principal Gregory Quan Kep. Calls to Quan Kep went unanswered, along with a whatsapp message, which asked if Benedict’s would accept the appeals committee’s decision.

SSFL president Merere Gonzales said St Benedict’s had not indicated if they were willing to take the matter to arbitration.

A correspondence from the SSFL to Quan Kep said any school who refers a matter to the arbitration committee must pay a $3,000 fee. If the appeal is successful at the level of the arbitration committee, the school will be refunded.

Time will determine if Benedict’s, who were represented by attorney Christophe Brathwaite, deem it necessary to take their appeal a step further. However, the appeals committee of Rudolph Hope, Forbes Persaud and chairman Derek West felt they had enough information to reject the Benedict’s appeal which was made by Quan Kep at the hearing on January 7.

In a decision which was made on January 10 and then communicated to Benedict’s on January 13, the appeals committee said, “it unanimously agreed that St Benedict’s College failed to present sufficient information for the overturn of the decision of the disciplinary committee in this matter and therefore agreed that all sanctions applied as a consequence stand.”

In the appeal, Quan Kep opined that the report submitted by the disciplinary committee contained incorrect information regarding Garcia’s first date of attendance, thus causing the committee to arrive at an “irrational decision.” Quan Kep’s submission also claimed the SSFL’s Article 16 on player registration was vague and ambiguous, and suggested that “in the absence of clarity, no penalty should be given.”

Quan Kep also contended that there were irrelevant considerations, inequitable treatment and bias against St Benedict’s.

In response to Benedict’s claim that the disciplinary committee used incorrect information regarding Garcia’s first date of attendance, the appeals committee said the information forthcoming from an independent authority in the Ministry of Education was sufficient as it stated that Garcia only resumed attendance at the school on October 8, as verified by the attendance register at the school.

By then, Garcia, who was returning to the school after missing an entire school year due to a stint away to the Intercity Academy in Spain, had already played three league matches against San Juan North Secondary, Fatima and St Anthony’s College. He also played and scored in a 2-1 win against Queen’s Royal College on October 9. Benedict’s were punished by the SSFL for their use of Garcia in the aforementioned matches.

Article 16 of the league’s constitution states, “Students must be duly registered, according to the existing rules and regulations of the Ministry of Education and on the official roll of the school presenting the team. These students must attend classes at that school during normal school hours.”

Article 16 also states that the registration of a player must be made at least 72 hours before the start of the match in which the player is to participate in and must be done via the SSFL general secretary or the secretary of the relevant zone.

The appeals committee asserted that Article 16 was “specific in its requirements for player registration” and found Benedict’s registration of Garcia to be incomplete.

On Benedict’s claim of possible bias in the ongoing process, the appeals committee “unanimously agreed that there was no inequality of treatment and/or bias during the process of the inquiry.”

By January 16, Quan Kep and Benedict’s must decide if they want to take their boardroom battle to another level.