Soldiers arrest three men for gun, ganja in Tobago

A gun, ammunition and mairjuana seized by Defence Force personnel in Tobago. -

SOLDIERS held three men from Signal Hill during a roadblock in Harmony Hall, Mt Grace, on January 13.

Acting on information, the army men, who have powers of arrest during the current state of emergency, held an exercise between 10 am and 11.15 am.

They army men stopped a car, which was occupied by a 29-year-old driver and two men, ages 24 and 22.

The soldiers recovered one firearm, ten rounds of ammunition, camouflage clothing, a quantity of marijuana and an undisclosed sum of cash.

Investigations are continuing.

>