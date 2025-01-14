PM: Lisa Morris-Julian was a gift to Trinidad and Tobago

San Fernando East MP Brian Manning sits next to a bouquet of white flowers that was placed on the empty desk of late Arima MP Lisa Morris-Julian in the House of Representatives at Parliament on January 13 in her memory. Morris Julian died along with two of her children in a fire at her Arima home on December 16. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Prime Minister led members of the House of Representatives in paying tribute to D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian when it sat on January 13.

The sitting was the first for the year and since Morris-Julian and two of her children died in a fire at their Arima home on December 16.

A bouquet of white flowers and a lit candle were placed on Morris-Julian's empty desk in the government's benches.

All MPs, Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George and parliamentary staff, wore white flowers on their clothes in respect of Morris-Julian.

In his tribute, Dr Rowley reflected on Morris-Julian as a person, school teacher, councillor, mayor , MP and government minister.

He said at her heart, Morris-Julian was a mother and found great joy in tending to the needs of the nation's children in her role as minister in the education ministry.

"Outside of this house, she was a mother to thousands of children."

Rowley said no one could doubt that Morris-Julian was passionate in what she believed and stood on principle.

While politics could bring out the worse in some people, he continued, Morris-Julian was someone who had no enemies in her political life.

"She was a gift to this Parliament. She was a gift to this nation and she was a gift to her family."

Rowley lamented that all gifts have an end date.

"Lisa's end date came too soon for all of us."

Opposition Whip David Lee said all members of the House, regardless of their political affiliation, were united in their grief over Morris-Julian's death.

Lee added Morris-Julian's life and death underscored that family came first in everything that anyone did.

Annisette-George recalled that when the House adjourned on December 9 before Christmas, she never imagined it would resume without Morris-Julian being present.

"While we are all aware of our own mortality, the death of a friend, family member, or colleague always comes as a shock, reminding us of the fragile and unpredictable nature of life."

Annisette-George agreed with Rowley and Lee that Morris-Julian lived a life of distinction in whatever she did.

"She joined this Parliament in 2020 bringing with her a wealth of experience as a dedicated public servant to the people of Trinidad and Tobago with a distinguished career in local government."

Annisette-George told MPs she would forever remember the words Morris-Julian used in her last contribution in the House.

“I am a mother of children...I was not always a member of parliament, I was not always a politician.”

Annisette-George said, "It was Lisa Morris-Julian, the mother whose last moments involved a selfless act of courage and the natural sacrifice of motherhood."

She added Morris-Julian was a "dear colleague to many, a mentor, a friend, a wife, a teacher, a mother and a daughter" who will be missed by everyone.

Later in the sitting, the House paid tribute to former Pointe-a-Pierre MP Bill Chaitan who died last month.

Chaitan was MP from January 3, 2001- October, 9, 2001.

Diego Martin Central MP Symon de Nobriga, Lee and Annisette-George each paid tribute to him.