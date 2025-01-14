National Emblems Bill passed

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell pilots the National Emblems (Amendment) Bill in Parliament on January 13. - Photo courtesy Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago

THE National Emblems of Trinidad and Tobago (Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was passed in the Parliament on January 13. Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell said the old coat of arms can be used until January 1, 2026, once the act is assented to and proclaimed by the President.

Speaking during debate on the bill late Monday night, Mitchell said the bill amends Part I of the schedule to the National Emblems of Trinidad and Tobago (Regulation) Act.

“This clause amends the description of the Coat of Arms of Trinidad and Tobago by deleting the reference in the base of the Arms to ‘three ships of the period of Christopher Columbus also gold the sails set proper’ and substituting that the base of the coat of arms will now contain ‘a gold steelpan and its iconic two pan sticks, also gold’.”

Mitchell said the proposal for the change was formalised by the cabinet in August 2024, which agreed that local jeweller and artist Gillian Bishop would be engaged to develop the new design. He said she was asked to prepare renderings of the coat of arms to then be considered by the cabinet and taken to Parliament.

He said the consideration and endorsement of Pan Trinbago was sought on the design and received in November 2024.

>

Mitchell said the transitional period will last until January 1, 2026, which meant there would be no great or disruptive urgency to change the old coat of arms to the new coat of arms.

Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore hailed the decision as a monumental moment in Trinidad and Tobago's history.

“The inclusion of the Steelpan on the national coat of arms is a defining moment for our nation. It symbolises the resilience, ingenuity and unity of our people. Born from struggle, the steelpan has become a beacon of Trinidad and Tobago’s cultural legacy and innovation. This is a moment for every citizen to stand tall and proud,” she said in a news release on January 14.