Man killed in Diego Martin

- File photo

A MAN identified only as "Ato" was shot dead near Starlite Shopping Plaza on January 13.

People in the area reported hearing gunshots around 9 pm.

The victim was found minutes later lying on the ground on Cuthbert Road, next to Domino's Pizza, opposite the Four Roads Quick Shoppe.

He died before an ambulance could arrive.

His death brings the murder toll for the year to 12.

Police continue to search for the killers, who reportedly escaped in a white Toyota Fielder wagon.