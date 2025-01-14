Jones P Madeira funeral on January 16

THE funeral for celebrated journalist Jones P Madeira will take place on January 16 at the Santa Rosa Roman Catholic Church on Woodford Street, Arima, at 2.00 pm.

A private cremation will follow.

Madeira, 80, died at the Mt Hope Medical Sciences Complex at 3.33 pm on January 10.

"He was ailing for some time and had been hospitalised for the past week as he battled a number of very serious medical conditions," his family said in a statement.

Madeira is described as a selfless legend by his family, while colleagues remember a kind, committed man who led an exemplary life.

