Hinds praises SoE ahead of parliament debate — ‘Criminals on the run’

Police at Paradise Heights, Morvant after a man was gunned down on December 30, the same day the government announced the start of a state of emergency meant to curb gun violence in TT. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

CLINT CHAN TACK & GREGORY MCBURNIE

NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says the State of Emergency (SoE) that was declared on December 30 has criminals on the run.

He made this comment during a radio interview on January 12, one day before the House of Representatives sits to debate a motion to extend the SoE.

The motion is filed in the Prime Minister’s name and if passed by simple majority vote, the SoE can be extended by a further three months.

Asked if he believed the SoE was working, Hinds said, “Well, I have to say, yes.”

He added, “I would like to see things move more quickly but I would have to say for the time being, yes.”

Hinds repeated that only people who had “cocoa in the sun” with respect to criminal activity were concerned about the SoE.

He said people who were conducting themselves in a lawful manner and had nothing to hide, could go about their business as usual.

He said that was why no curfew was attached to the SoE, although provision was made for it in the emergency powers regulations associated with the SoE.

At a news conference on December 30, then acting attorney general Stuart Young said no curfew was imposed with the SoE because government did not want to negatively impact the economy and believed the increased powers given to law enforcement were sufficient to help them achieve their objectives.

Hinds said, “What has been reported to me is that some of those who know they have cocoa in the sun...they flee and they go in other parts of the country.”

He urged citizens to report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

“If you living wherever you are living and you see strangers in your neighbourhood...in the house next door...you have to ask yourself some questions and you might ask others a few questions.”

Hinds said some criminals had “fled their normal terrain and they are hiding out in different parts of the country.”

He repeated the government’s approach to addressing crime as a public-health issue.

“Wherever they (criminals) are in the country, they have a virus and they intend to make their money wherever they are.”

DCP thanks public: SoE showing results

At a police media briefing on January 10, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Junior Benjamin said almost 600 priority offenders had been targeted with “at least” 500 individuals arrested.

“We have conducted 562 operations to date, involving 2,096 searches. These operations led to the seizure of at least 30 firearms, 937 rounds of ammunition and 106.7 kilogrammes of marijuana.

“We have carried out 416 traffic operations, resulting in the detection of 179 traffic offences.”

Speaking at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain, Benjamin thanked citizens for their co-operation as he noted the “successes” by the police were largely a result of intelligence received from the public.

“We urge law-abiding citizens to continue providing information so that we can further disrupt the activities of those who threaten the safety and security of TT.

“What we are doing is showing results, and we will continue on this path with the aim of restoring safety and security to the nation.”

Hinds too encouraged the public to give the police any valuable information they had.

Expressing his sadness about the deaths of attorney Kumari Baksh and her husband Nasheed at their Cumuto home on January 10, Hinds said, “If you see strange fellows in the district...in a house of ill-repute...and I don’t mean prostitution in that sense.”

He added it could be a case of a “little boy living there...he is a mischievous fella and now you’re seeing him with friends.”

Hinds said these people should be presumed to be mischievous too, and the police should be informed.

“I am aware of some of the things that the police have done, are doing successfully (to deal with home invasions). I am not at liberty to reveal that here. It would be improper.”

Hinds: No gun amnesty

While gun amnesties have been mentioned in regulations associated with the SoE and those of past SoEs, Hinds repeated no such amnesty was being pursued at this time.

“We believe that our law enforcement agencies have the law, the Constitution, the manpower, the resources, the intelligence, to go in and find the guns.”

Hinds recalled there was an attempt at a gun amnesty in the SoE associated with the July 27, 1990 coup attempt while the National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR) was in government.

He did not know whether that amnesty was successful or if monetary rewards were offered to people then to hand in their illegal firearms.

At a news conference at the Office of the Prime Minister, Central Administrative Services in Tobago on January 3, the Prime Minister hoped the SoE would lead to a suppression of the levels of violent crime, especially involving the use of firearms.

Dr Rowley supported statements made by acting Attorney General Stuart Young and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds at a news conference on December 30, that the SoE was called to deal with intelligence from the police about reprisal killings by gangs on a large scale, using illegal high-powered firearms.

Hinds disappointed by police recruitment as public promised more police

Amid promises of an increased police presence across the country, Hinds said he was disappointed the police were unable to recruit 1,000 officers last year.

This was one of the measures highlighted by the government in its 2023/2024 budget presentation.

The police, though, were unable to meet the target in 2024 and Commissioner of Police (CoP) Erla Harewood-Christopher said it was a result of applicants failing various aspects of the recruitment process.

Hinds said such was unfortunate given the large numbers of applicants who came forward.

“They can’t pass a drug test. They can’t pass polygraph test. Some can’t pass the psychometric testing

Hinds said, “Of all the young people who offered themselves, the list got slimmer and slimmer.”

He added the police had to go out and recruit again.

Speaking at a police interfaith service in San Fernando on January 5, Harewood-Christopher said the inability to recruit officers would affect the manpower available.

“Until we are able to recruit, we will have (a) shortage.”

Despite that, the public has been promised an increase in police presence as the SoE continues.

Speaking at the briefing, Benjamin said officers had been pulled off leave and returning at a steady pace.

He said it had been an “all-hands-on-deck” approach as the police contacted officers as early as January 3, and formally requested they return from their leave.

“You will see more officers on the streets, and we will be entering communities more frequently.

“The Joint Task Force, along with the Defence Force, will be joining us to ensure an even greater presence on the streets, working together to build trust and ensure safety.”