Police satisfied by SoE impact so far

Junior Benjamin -

Twelve days into the state of emergency (SoE), the police held a status update briefing on January 10 to discuss the its efforts.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Junior Benjamin expressed satisfaction with progress so far, but said more work remained.

He addressed officers who had been pulled off leave, saying they were returning at a steady pace. Benjamin highlighted the importance of officers returning, calling it an “all-hands-on-deck” approach.

While Benjamin did not provide specific figures, he said officers were being contacted through various channels and the formal request process began on January 3.

Since the SoE took effect, Benjamin said “at least” 500 individuals had been arrested and “at least” 585 priority offenders targeted.

“We have conducted 562 operations to date, involving 2,096 searches. These operations led to the seizure of at least 30 firearms, 937 rounds of ammunition and 106.7 kilogrammes of marijuana.

“We have carried out 416 traffic operations, resulting in the detection of 179 traffic offences.”

Benjamin, speaking at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain, flanked by Insp Michelle Lewis and ACP Richard Smith, said in the past 24 hours, the police confiscated marijuana valued over $1 million. Additionally, the Tobago police division seized 11.1 kilogrammes of marijuana and a “substantial amount” was also found in the North district.

“We attribute these successes largely to the intelligence we receive from the public, and we want to take this opportunity to express our gratitude. We urge law-abiding citizens to continue providing information so that we can further disrupt the activities of those who threaten the safety and security of TT.”

Benjamin concluded by reminding citizens that, as the SoE continued, there would be increased vigilance at all police stations.

“You will see more officers on the streets, and we will be entering communities more frequently.

“The Joint Task Force, along with the Defence Force, will be joining us to ensure an even greater presence on the streets, working together to build trust and ensure safety.”

He thanked the Defence Force for its ongoing support, stressing that it was a collaborative, inter-agency effort.

“We will continue to work diligently throughout the weekend. We ask for the public’s patience as we conduct roadblocks and other operations.

“Our goal is to create a safer environment and uphold law and order in TT.”

Smith commended the officers of the Southern Division for their intelligence operations, particularly those in the Princes Town District. He said during those operations, police successfully recovered four stolen pickup trucks, which are frequently targeted in TT.

He also said the Southern Police recovered two K2700 and H100 pickup trucks, as well as two stolen cars that had been scrapped.

“These vehicles are currently at the San Fernando Police Station, and I encourage persons who have lost their vehicles to come to the station to identify them if they are theirs. Any documents you may have related to your vehicles, please bring them with you to assist the officers in identifying these vehicles.”

Asked about the murder of attorney Randall Hector and if any of the arrests made were related to his case, Smith declined to comment because of the ongoing investigation.

However, he said individuals arrested were either those who had committed offences or were part of the group targeted under the SoE.

Hector served as the legal adviser to the Strategic Services Agency and was fatally shot outside a church on Stanmore Avenue, Port of Spain, on December 31. He had also worked as a special prosecutor with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. Hector’s funeral was held on January 9 at the University of the Southern Caribbean, St Joseph, Maracas.

Smith also confirmed that one individual was placed under house arrest but noted the person was neither known to the police nor on their radar. When asked about the procedure for house arrest and its regulations, he declined to comment further saying disclosing such details could endanger the individual.

Asked about the decision to have the individual placed under house arrest while they are investigated, Smith said the police commissioner had the authority to place anyone under house arrest under the current regulations. Asked about the logistics of house arrest, he reiterated that disclosing any information could compromise the safety of that person.

Whether they sought relevance at this time is unclear, but they have now become relevant.”

Quizzed about the rising crime rate, particularly murders, during the SoE, Benjamin reported that as of January 10, there had been seven murders, compared to 19 during the same period last year and 16 in 2023.

“What we are doing is showing results, and we will continue on this path with the aim of restoring safety and security to the nation,” he said.

Asked if the police are revising or implementing new tactics that can be used after the SoE, Benjamin said the SoE was designed to ensure the police consistently got the small things right.

“We focus on doing things correctly and systematically. We are continuously assessing the situation, and based on those assessments, we implement the appropriate strategies. We are currently experiencing success, because the TTPS has the capacity to address issues decisively, and we will continue to do so even after the SoE.”

He said the police were constantly reviewing their strategies and taking the necessary steps to ensure the lessons learnt during the SoE contributed to long-term success.

“We will carry those lessons forward to ensure sustained success, even after the SoE.”