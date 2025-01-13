Central cops find M16 rifle in Pranz Gardens

The M16 rifle seized in Pranz Gardens, Claxton Bay. -

AN 18-year-old man from Claxton Bay is assisting Central Division police with their investigations into the discovery of a high-powered firearm over the weekend in the community.

The police found and seized an M16 rifle equipped with a scope marked BERETTA and 5.56 NATO 1/2 inscribed on the muzzle. It was found in an overgrown area off Abraham Extension Road, Pranz Gardens.

The man from Pranz Gardens was detained during an intelligence-led operation on January 12 after police received a tip-off. They searched an area approximately 50 square meters off the road and made the find.

The operation took place between 3 pm and 9 pm on January 12.

Snr Supt Carty, Supt Glodon, ASP Reyes and Insp Petti co-ordinated the exercise, which was led by Sgt Blackman and Cpl Mohammed. It also involved members of the Central Division Task Force (Area South).

The officers went to Railway Road, Couva, where they stopped and searched several people.

Two people were arrested for having marijuana.

One, a 43-year-old man from Betty Street, Cocoyea Village, San Fernando, was found with 86 grammes of marijuana. WPC Smart is continuing the investigation.

The other, a 22-year-old man from Syne Village in Siparia, was found with 94 grammes of marijuana. PC Guelmo is continuing the investigation.

The officers then went to Pranz Gardens, where they searched the home of a 64-year-old man and his 22-year-old son, after receiving information that the son was hiding guns and ammunition on the premises.

They then searched the premises under the Emergency Powers Regulations, but no illegal items were found. PC Ramadhin is continuing the investigation.

The officers completed ten stop-and-search forms.

The exercise was incident-free.