Video of man beheading dog sparks outrage: Accused sent to St Ann's

FILE PHOTO: St Ann's Psychiatric Hospital.

A 39-YEAR-OLD MAN from Pleasantville, San Fernando, appeared before a San Fernando magistrate on January 10, charged with animal cruelty after being allegedly caught on video beheading a dog on High Street, San Fernando.

The disturbing video, which circulated widely on social media, showed a man sitting on the pavement with the severed head of a dog.

He appeared before Senior Magistrate Amina Deonarinesingh on the cruelty charge.

He pleaded not guilty. Foster was remanded into custody and Deonarinesingh ordered him sent to the St Ann's hospital for evaluation.

Foster returns to court on that charge on January 24. Sgt Bruce appeared for the prosecution.

Police confirmed Foster’s arrest on January 6, following public outcry. Assistant Commissioner of Police Wayne Mystar had told the public that the case was being treated seriously, saying, “If people break the law, they will be put before the court.”

>

Faster also faced charges of possession of 14.6 grammes of cocaine for trafficking; possession of an apparatus to smoke cocaine, and possession of a knife. All four charges were laid by PC Huggins.

Foster first appeared before High Court Master Whitney Franklin in the South B court, on the drug-related and weapon possession charges.

He was unrepresented and denied the charges, claiming he was being framed.

Franklin made an order for Foster to get a public defender and warned him against making incriminating statements in court.

On those charges, he was granted $200,000 bail and ordered to report to the Mon Repos Police Station on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Those charges were transferred to the San Fernando district court (magistrates), where he can enter his plea on February 20. PC Jacob prosecuted.

Franklin also declined to make an order to have him sent for evaluation on a recommendation from the police prosecutor, saying that could be dealt with after he gets an attorney.

The video sparked widespread condemnation from animal rights activists and organisations. Several called the act “unthinkably horrific,” and “disturbing.”

Animals Alive urged stronger enforcement of animal welfare laws.

“Cases of animal cruelty cannot be allowed to occur without those who commit these acts being held fully accountable.

>

“It is time that the welfare of animals is taken more seriously and not simply swept under the rug.”

There were also calls for stricter animal protection laws and enforcement. with activists stressing the need for education on responsible pet ownership and harsher penalties for animal abuse.