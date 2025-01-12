Malvern, QPCC, Police unbeaten at Ventures Hockey Invitational

Aidan Elias of Queen's Park Cricket club (QPCC) gets in position to score against Paragon Hockey Club at the Ventures International Indoor Tournament 2025 at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Hamilton Holder Street, Port of Spain on Friday. - Faith Ayoung

Malvern Hockey Club, Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) and TT Police Service (TTPS) senior men’s teams all remained unbeaten up to press time on day three of the Ventures Invitational Indoor Hockey Tournament which continued at the Woodbrook Youth Facility on January 11.

Malvern notched two wins with a heavy 10-1 victory over UWI Lions in Pool A action, and later sqeezed past Saints 1-0 to take them to three wins on the trot.

Against UWI, Malvern captain Tariq Marcano scored seven goals while Tyrese Benjamin bagged two and Joshua Samuel one. UWI skipper Doniko Codrington scored their lone item. In the other match, Jovan Wren scored the decider against Saints.

In Pool B, QPCC clipped the wings of UWI Blackbirds 5-0 with Kadeem Fortune scoring twice, and Cade Lue Sue, Mahinder Malli and Ethan Reynos, once. They also have three wins in a row.

TTPS also remained perfect as they got past Notre Dame 3-2. The servicemen opened the scoring through Akim Toussaint in the fourth minute and added another, two minutes later, via Justin Beharry.

Notre Dame captain Nicholas Whiteman pulled one back in the 15th minute before Dillon Tam Wing drew level in the 19th.

But with just one minute to go in the second half, TTPS’ Wayne Legerton scored a field goal to affirm victory in the dying moments.

Other men results up to press time on January 11 were Paragon defeating Blackbirds 5-0 and Fatima bettering UWI Lions 3-1.

In the women’s division, Ventures notched two wins by getting past TTPS A team 4-0, courtesy two goals from Cyah Lue Sue and one each from Anya Sealey and Jedyah Kistow, followed by a 3-2 triumph over Blackbirds.

Magnolia also beat Blackbirds 5-0, Saints slayed the Lions 3-0 before going down 1-2 to Paragon.

And in the veterans, TTPS remain unbeaten after sealing convincing wins over Notre Dame (14-1) and Fatima (4-1).

Final day action flicks off on January 12.