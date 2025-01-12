Fuelling your body right for Carnival

Gut dysfunction can lead to a range of issues including mood swings, low energy, bloating, and even skin problems. - Photo courtesy Freepik

Bavina Sookde

As Trinidad and Tobago gears up for Carnival, maintaining energy and well-being is crucial for enjoying the celebrations to the fullest. In an interview with WMN, certified health coach Tracy Lee Son emphasised the importance of gut health and its role in overall vitality.

“The gut is often referred to as ‘the second brain,’ and when it isn’t functioning well, it can affect the entire body,” said Lee Son. She explained that gut dysfunction can lead to a range of issues, including mood swings, low energy, bloating and even skin problems.

While the old adage “You are what you eat” is widely known, Lee Son prefers to say: “You are what you absorb.” So digestion is the key to absorbing nutrients effectively, and simple lifestyle changes can have a significant impact. She said there are two sides to digestion: the acidic side and the alkaline side.

The acidic side of digestion begins in the mouth and continues in the stomach, where stomach acid plays a vital role in breaking down food. However, Lee Son warns, “It is often a lack of stomach acid – not an excess – that is the real problem.” This deficiency can cause acid reflux, heartburn and other discomforts, ultimately leading to an unhealthy relationship with food.

To improve digestion on the acidic side, she recommends:

- Avoid drinking during meals: “Drinking liquids during meals dilutes stomach acid,” Lee Son advised. Instead, drink water 30 minutes before and an hour after eating.

- Try probiotics and digestive enzymes: These can support the digestive process.

- Boost stomach acid naturally: A simple remedy is to grate a 1/4-1/2 teaspoon of fresh ginger, add a pinch of Himalayan salt, and take it with meals.

- Practise food combining. Lee Son explained, “Different foods require different enzymes for digestion. Pairing incompatible foods can neutralise these enzymes and cause digestive issues.”

Lee Son stressed the importance of proper food combinations to aid digestion and prevent issues like fermentation in the gut. She provided these tips:

Eat one type of fruit at a time, and always on an empty stomach.

Avoid combining fruit with protein or starch.

Pair animal proteins with vegetables.

Pair starches with vegetables.

She also pointed out that many fruits are often mistaken for vegetables. This disrupts digestion when mixed improperly with meals. These fruits include plantain, avocado, tomato, cucumber, pumpkin, sweet pepper, tomatoes, etcetera (foods that contain seeds).

Discussing the alkaline side of digestion, she explained that once food passes through the stomach, alkaline substances like bile and pancreatic enzymes neutralise stomach acid and aid in preparing food for absorption in the small intestine. Healthy bile flow is essential, and Lee Son noted, “Good-quality water and healthy fats are necessary for bile production.”

She added that restricted bile flow can cause nausea and a feeling of fullness and may even lead to the body’s leaching minerals like calcium and magnesium from bones and teeth. She said this connection underscores why poor digestion is often at the root of chronic lifestyle conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and arthritis.

Lee Son likens the gut to a fishtank, explaining: “What we put into our bodies impacts our overall health.” As you prepare for Carnival’s high-energy events, focusing on digestion and nutrient absorption can help you maintain peak performance.