Children get gifts from Three Wise Men

The Three Wise Men – Melchior, Gaspar and Baltasar – with La Casita director Andreina Briceño Ventura-Brown, at the Santa Rosa of Arima church park. - Photos by Grevic Alvarado

IN Venezuela on the 12th day of Epiphany children receive gifts from the three kings who came to bring gold, frankincense and myrrh to the baby Jesus.

On January 6, Three Kings Day was celebrated at the La Casita Hispanic Cultural Centre in Arima, for the fifth consecutive year.

Around 200 children, including refugees and locals, received gifts from the Three Wise Men.

The event took place outdoors in the park, at the front of the Santa Rosa church.

The Three Wise Men – Melchior, Gaspar and Baltasar – were personified by two Venezuelan men and one Trinidadian. They handed out the gifts donated by the UNHCR, the Sisters of the Arouca Convent and other people from the local and Hispanic community who send gifts to the children every year.

La Casita director Andreina Briceño Ventura-Brown said most of the gifts were educational games for the development of the children.

“The objective is that the children, mostly Venezuelan refugees, do not lose their connection with the traditions of their country. This date is so longed for by those who left Venezuela because it is celebrated there with great enthusiasm.”

“We had many more children registered to receive the gifts, and so the best idea was to do it in open spaces so that the children could also play comfortably.”

Ventura-Brown also recognised the participation of some local children whose parents are also part of the activities La Casita carries out during the year.

“The local children are getting to know the Venezuelan culture as well and sharing with Spanish-speaking children and it allows them to exchange traditions and culture.”

She said there is great motivation for next year's celebration.

“We continue to promote integration with this type of events. During this year we will have many more activities for both refugee children and locals.”