Young a wise choice

Stuart Young - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: We should get on board and applaud the excellent choice of MP Stuart Young for prime minister. Dr Rowley in his wisdom would have been guided by his close-up and personal observation of Young diligently at work on the business of TT, and so feels obligated to usher Young into the position at this time for the betterment of the country.

Given his academic qualifications and experience as an accomplished attorney, also his political tenure in sensitive positions of government (National Security, Office of Attorney General, Office of the PM, Minister of Energy, etc), he is well positioned to excel as prime minister, all while still being relatively young. Also, coming from a family with solid business acumen is quite useful.

Young is probably the most knowledgeable of our representatives in dealing with Venezuela, which has the gas needed as a fulcrum for leveraging future prosperity for TT. On that basis alone he is probably the best man for the job.

His diplomacy in dealing with international leaders in both government and industry has already been tested and proven beneficial for TT.

True to form, the opposition opposes the move, while offering no credible alternative, in yet another show of its obsession with obstructing any and all steps to improve the lot of TT. Even to the extent of suppressing talent within its own ranks, to the detriment of TT’s progress.

A chain is only as strong as its weakest link, so the opposition should look to strengthen its position if only to be a robust link in the chain of leadership that’s needed to advance the affairs of our country.

Thank you, Dr Rowley, for your outstanding 45 years plus of service to TT.

May the gods bless you and your family even as you make putts on the golf greens and walk barefooted on the beaches while enjoying your years in retirement.

KIRT MCCALL

Las Lomas