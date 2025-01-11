OSHA clarifies limited role in rig incident

The damaged Rig 110, owned and operated by Well Services Petroleum Company Ltd. -

THE Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) said its role in the December 22 partial collapse of Well Services Ltd's Rig 110, is to ascertain the root cause of the accident and see if there were any breaches of the Occupational Safety and Health Act.

The rig located in Heritage Offshore East Field, off the southwestern peninsula had 75 workers on board at the time of the incident. Employee Pete Phillip was reported missing.

Another worker was injured. All of the other 74 workers were evacuated from the rig.

Efforts to find Phillip have shifted from search-and-rescue to search-and-recovery since the incident happened.

In a statement on January 11, OSHA said it could not be part of the company's emergency response team to the incident at Rig 110.

OSHA also cannot approve retrieval plans after an accident.

The agency said it has used its legal authority to restrict the use of the rig to protect workers and other personnel from harm while permitting "such activities associated with stabilisation of the rig, repairs, rescue and recovery."

OSHA has requested from Well Services, who has enlisted the assistance of safety professionals and emergency personnel, "that the revised plan be provided to the Chief Inspector along with information on all the steps being taken, particularly involving the equipment, machinery or articles connected to the accident as part of its investigation."

OSHA has also mandated "that all such activities be conducted safely, in accordance with the OSH Act."

In a statement on January 9, Well Services said it remains fully committed to the ongoing search and recovery efforts for Phillip.

"In discussions with the family, we have communicated that we believe we have identified the location of Mr Pete Phillip. However, to safely reach that location, it is imperative that the rig is first stabilised to mitigate any further risks."

The company said, "While we are doing everything possible to expedite the process, each phase must be carried out with meticulous care and precision."

Well Services added, "Our primary focus is the safety of the recovery team and all personnel on-site, and we are committed to moving forward as swiftly as these critical procedures allow."

Energy Minister Stuart Young was onsite at Trinmar Marine Base, Point Fortin on December 22, hours after the incident happened.

He met with relatives of Phillip and the relatives of other workers who were on the rig.