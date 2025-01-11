Lord Have Mercy wins parang soca title at Valencia Parang Day

Clyde Patrong (Lord Have Mercy) took top honours at the inaugural Valencia Parang Day which took place in December, 2024. A prize-giving ceremony was held on the eve of the Feast of Epiphany, January 5.

For Patrong, it was the best way to close the Christmas season, as he received his prizes which include a recording contract with CASTT as well as cash, said a media release.

The Valencia resident topped seven other finalists who included familiar names in the music arena such as Suzanne Wallace, a former lead vocalist with Sound Revolution and lead singer with Divine Echoes; and Angela Ramoutar, a cast member of Divas Calypso Cabaret and chutney soca singer.

Also competing were fellow Valencia residents Kylon “Kpress” Prescott and Shane “Smalls” Mitchell. Earl “Nice Man” Haynes; Ryan “Havatyme” McKenzie, Ingrid “Lady Ingrid” Ignatius rounded off the list of competitors.

Each performer was asked to do a cover version of any parang soca/soca parang song and an original composition, the release said.

“We were very pleased with the outcome,” said Joey Rivers, co-ordinator of the event, which was held at D Ship Hub, Oro Street, Valencia.

“We had our procession after Mass, we had food, we had craft, and of course, we had the competition. We would like to make this an annual event, so we are asking from now for support for this venture," he said in the release.

“Oro Street has been the location for many celebrations that observe Carnival, Easter, Emancipation, Independence and Republic days. We are going to ensure that we add Valencia Parang Day as another way of generating community spirit, to show off what Valencia has to offer and restore the reputation of our community as a safe one.”

Valencia Parang Day results:

1. Lord Have Mercy

2. Nice Man

3. Suzanne Wallace

4. Havatyme

5. Original Smalls

6. Angela Ramoutar

7. K-Press

8. Lady Ingrid