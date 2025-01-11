Have a souper day

We are a Saturday soup nation. Our soups are deeply rooted in our diverse cultural traditions, offering a perfect blend of rich flavours and comforting warmth. Ideal for any occasion, they are perfect for both nourishing the body and showcasing our vibrant culinary heritage.

I, however, did not grow up eating soup on a Saturday: soup was reserved for when we were under the weather with the cold, or on a rainy night. And that soup was chicken soup. My mother made dhal as well – lots of dhal – but that was served with rice, so for me it was not "soup."

As I entered my adult years, I embraced the world of soup. There is something to be said about the healing qualities of chicken soup: those bones that are simmered release many healing nutrients and after a few bowls of chicken soup, all symptoms disappear. I uphold this tradition today, and at times I make chicken-foot soup as well, which has the same healing powers.

Over the years, my soup repertoire has increased to include provision soups like sancoche and corn soup, cowheel and oxtail, cream-based vegetable soups like cauliflower and mushroom, simple pumpkin soup, bean-based soups, like lentil and black bean.

And not to forget fish broth. This is always made when the day's fresh fish from the market is brought home. I make my broth from the centre bone and head, eyes still intact.

All soups are nourishing and sustaining, once we choose wholesome and clean ingredients.

For a pot of local provision soup, start with a base, be it chicken or beef, add provisions, eddoes, sweet potato and/or cassava, and further embellish with our trademark dumplings.

The secret is allowing the base to simmer for 40 minutes to allow the flavours to develop and the nutrients to seep into the broth. Then add your provisions; when those are cooked, add the dumplings, and once those float to the top, drop in a dollop of butter for the final burst of flavour.

Veggie soups are quicker and simpler: add all ingredients to the pot, add water to barely cover vegetables (you may use broth if you prefer, or a healthy bouillon cube). Sometimes these soups may start with a roux, for texture and body, but that's not always necessary, especially if you are making pumpkin soup, which is naturally thick.

At the end of cooking, use your immersion blender to puree, and finish with either a dollop of butter or some cooking cream.

Bean-based soups take a bit longer, as some beans need to be precooked, except lentil and split peas, both of which cook within 20-30 minutes – another highly-nutritious meal.

The beauty about soup is that it can be frozen, which makes it highly convenient. Have a souper day!

Tobago pigeon pea soup

This recipe was inspired by a pigeon pea soup I enjoyed while staying at Kariwak Village in Tobago

2 tbs vegetable oil

2 cloves garlic, chopped

2 onions, chopped

¼ cup chopped celery

¼ cup chopped chives

1 large sprig fresh thyme

4 ozs pumpkin, chopped

1 carrot chopped

1 lb fresh pigeon peas or one 14-oz tin

½ cup freshly-made tomato sauce

2 cloves

1 hot pepper, left whole

4 cups chicken or vegetable stock

½ tsp sugar

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste.

In a large soup pot, heat oil, add garlic and onion, sauté until fragrant and tender, about 4 minutes.

Add celery, chives, thyme, stir to combine.

Add pumpkin and carrot, stir and add pigeon peas, stir well.

Add tomato sauce, cloves, and hot pepper, cook for a few minutes more.

Add stock, sugar, salt and pepper.

Bring to a boil, cover and simmer for about 20-30 minutes,

If using fresh peas, cook for about 45 minutes.

Remove hot pepper.

Remove half the soup and puree in blender.

Return to pot and stir, add a little more broth or water to thin if necessary.

Bring to a boil, once again before serving.

Serves 4 to 6 as a main course.

Cowheel soup with provisions

2 lbs cowheels, cleaned

1 tbs ground chives

1 tbs fresh thyme

½ tbs minced celery

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 large onion, chopped

⅓ cup chopped chive

1 pimento pepper, chopped

2 sprigs thyme

1 hot pepper

2 lbs ground provisions, peeled and cut into two-inch pieces

salt to taste

1 tsp freshly-ground black pepper

You may add mini dumplings if you prefer, recipe follows, add dumplings at the last stage of cooking, once they float, they are cooked.

Place cowheels into a large soup pot and add herb seasoning, cover with about 8 cups water, add garlic, onion, chive, peppers and thyme.

Boil until cowheels are tender about 2 hours.

Remove any excess fat, add provisions and cook until tender, about 15 minutes.

Season with salt and black pepper.

Serves 4 to 6

ingery pumpkin soup

Adding ginger to this soup gives it a very exotic flavour.

2 lbs Calabaza pumpkin

2 tbs vegetable oil or butter

1 two-inch piece of ginger, peeled and chopped

1 onion, diced

4 cloves garlic, chopped

5 cups chicken or vegetable stock

salt and black pepper to taste

½ cup milk

Peel and cut the pumpkin into one-inch chunks

Heat oil in a large saucepan or Dutch oven over medium heat.

Add onion and garlic and sauté for about 4 minutes until fragrant and tender.

Add ginger and cook until fragrant.

Add pumpkin, stock, herbs and spices, bring to a boil.

Cover and simmer until pumpkin is tender, about 30-40 minutes.

Puree the soup in a blender or food processor.

Return soup to saucepan, add milk, and heat through.

Check and adjust seasonings.

Serves 6

Dumplings

2 cups flour

1 tsp butter

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl and rub butter into flour until mixture is grainy, slowly add water and knead to a stiff dough.

Cover and let rest for about 30 minutes.

Divide dumpling dough into two pieces; roll each piece into a long rope like shape about 12 inches in length, cut into two-inch lengths and drop into boiling soup.

Serves 6- 8

For stiffer dumplings, use one tsp baking powder and less water when kneading dough.

