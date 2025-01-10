SLB to drill in Trinidad and Tobago as part of Shell contract

Shell TT office. -

GLOBAL energy technology company SLB has been awarded several major drilling contracts by Shell to support "capital-efficient energy development" across its deep and ultra-deepwater assets in the UK's North Sea, Trinidad and Tobago, the Gulf of Mexico and others, a release from the company said on January 8.

It said the projects would be delivered over three years and will combine the company's artificial intelligence-enabled digital drilling capabilities with its expertise in ultra-deepwater environments. It said this approach will help SLB to "repeatably and predictably" deliver more consistent wells that improve cost efficiencies.

SLB's Offshore Atlantic president, Wallace Pescarini said the company was proud to continue its long-standing relationship with Shell with these contracts.

“Over the years, we have worked diligently to provide safe, high-quality services to our customers, including Shell. Drawing on our global expertise in complex deepwater environments and advanced technology solutions, we will align with Shell’s expectations for safe and efficient energy development on these projects.”

The release said the scope of the contracts would include digital directional drilling services and hardware, logging while drilling (LWD), surface logging, cementing, drilling and completions fluids, completions and wireline services.

>

It said SLB has already begun providing services to Shell for the contracts.

Shell's operations in Trinidad and Tobago include offshore and onshore blocks (both operated and non-operated) as well as a majority shareholding in Atlantic LNG.

In 2023, Shell, Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela signed a licence to operate and exploit the cross-border Dragon gas field.

Most recently, in August 2024, Shell took final investment decision on the Manatee project, a 2.7 tcf (trillion cubic feet) undeveloped natural gas field in the East Coast Marine Area (ECMA) offshore Trinidad and Tobago, which is slated to start production in 2027 and reach peak production of about 104,000 boe/d (barrels of oil equivalent per day), its website says.