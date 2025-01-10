Patrice Roberts, a year after Ricardo Drue’s passing: My music is my therapy

Patrice Roberts during her performance at Soka in Moka fete at the Trinity College court on January 5. - Photos by Daniel Prentice

IT WAS an emotional scene at Soka in Moka on January 5 as soca songstress Patrice Roberts leaped out into the crowd to embrace fans and party patrons during her performance.

It was during her performance of her 2021 hit Soca Therapy. She had been itching to get down into the crowd since the start of her set while she performed her 2025 hit Cyah Hear Yuh and hits from previous years such as Mind My Business. When she did get into the crowd, she was swarmed by patrons who hugged her and jumped up with her singing the refrain:

"Soca is my therapy . It take away all of my anxiety. I tell you that we all need love! Jump up and show me love! Wine up and show me love!

“Soca make we stronger together, no place that I'd rather be. Stronger together, right now is our energy, stronger together soca is a part ah we. Stronger together.”

The scene was even more emotional, given that it was a little more than a year since her fiance and colleague Ricardo Drue passed away. She thanked patrons for their support through the difficult time.

“I just want to take this opportunity to thank you guys for standing up with me in my lowest moments. If there was anyone who lost someone this year, 2024 into 2025 was very difficult for some people, but most importantly, we made it to see another year.”

She encouraged everyone at the fete to take a toast for life.

But Roberts wasn’t done rocking the crowd. At one point during the performance she did what legendary bowlers such as Glenn Mc Grath and Shane Warne had trouble doing for their entire careers – she bowled out Brian Lara by giving him a fast-paced wine.

Roberts called Lara to the stage to take a delivery of “waist,” but Roberts’ spin and pace were too much for the retired batsman. He was stumped before he could settle in the crease.

“At least he could play cricket,” she said to the crowd as Lara exited the stage.

After her performance she said her love and passion for soca music were literally her therapy as she dealt with the loss of her fiance, and other challenges she faced over the past year.

“I didn’t even know that I needed this until now,” she told Newsday backstage. “Sometimes God puts you through journeys and challenges and you don’t even understand the reason. I understand the reason now. Sometimes he puts you through things so you could be an example and motivate people, especially females such as myself.

“Soca is really my therapy. This is something that I really love. This is my passion. I’ve seen that I have inspired a lot of women to do bigger and better things. I am a mother, I am an artist, but more so I am a human being. I have been working so hard and I have never taken any time for myself. This time I have taken time to heal and I have taken time to feel.”

She said since Drue’s death in December 2023, she has learned the importance of resilience and trusting the process.

“I had my whole life set out. I had things that I wanted to do. Everything that I have been going through for the past couple years isn’t what I wanted but God wanted something different. So I just let go and let God.

“I am a perfect example that someone can lose everything and still gain.”

Roberts’ performance was one of the many highlights of the Soka in Moka which celebrated 25 years this year.

Patrons enjoyed a list of top-tier soca artistes such as Viking Ding Dong, Michael Teja, Bouyon, Olatunji, Full Blown and several others, supported by stellar bands such as the A-Team and D' All Starz.

The fete had a good turnout with an adult crowd filling the venue. The all-inclusive event had a variety of food, drinks and clear access to bathroom facilities.

Full Blown artiste Kory Hart said despite the popularity of their song Good Spirits and the other songs on their creation the Big Links Riddim, such as Young Bredda’s The Greatest Bend Over, he was surprised with the crowd’s reaction to the songs.

“Two things that come out of this riddim was one, highlighting Young Bredda’s versatility. When he came to our studio that was exactly what he wanted to do. We made him sing differently to how he would, and seeing now that it was such a job well done, it gives us validation.

“We didn’t expect the kind of reception we got for Good Spirits, but I think that it is a very relatable song, because everyone wants to be in good spirits, especially for the Carnival.”

He said, they attended Soka in Moka as patrons before and the fact that they are now on stage feels like the group has come full circle. He added, as one of the first concerts for the year, it was an opportunity to assess their performance for other upcoming events.

"The crowd was lively. They responded well to us. They were definitely familiar with the songs, especially ours, so it was a surprise to me to see how involved the crowd was. I think we can use this energy now and go forward into the rest of the season, knowing that we have something that people love."