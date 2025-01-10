Kangaloo gets India's highest award for non-nationals

President Christine Kangaloo -

AFTER being named the chief guest for the the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India, President Christine Kangaloo was honoured with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award.

It is the highest award conferred by the Republic of India on non-nationals in recognition of the "exceptional achievements and contributions of the Indian diaspora in various fields in India and abroad."

A press release from the Office of the President said although she was unable to attend the event in person, Kangaloo gave a heartfelt message, delivered virtually, at the convention's inaugural session on January 9.

Kangaloo, in her message, highlighted the significant contributions of the Indian diaspora in TT.

She said the descendants of Indian immigrants form nearly 42 per cent of TT's population, "the largest numerical presence of persons of Indian descent anywhere in the Caribbean – and constitute an integral part of the economic, political and social fabric of the country."

>

She also reflected on the long-standing, 180-year relationship between Trinidad and Tobago and India, acknowledging how much both countries have benefited from each other’s knowledge, experience and expertise.

She said ties between the two countries are stronger today than they have ever been.

“I am deeply humbled at having been selected as your chief guest and for the honour of being bestowed the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award this year. I am humbled to now belong to the group of other awardees from TT, including former prime ministers Basdeo Panday and Kamla Persad-Bissessar, former government ministers Winston Dookeran and Dr Lenny Saith, High Court judge Justice Frank Seepersad and our National Council of Indian Culture.

“I am also humbled to join other Caribbean citizens who have also been bestowed this honour, including Sir Shridath Ramphal, the Honourable Bharat Jagdeo, Yesu Persaud, Kenneth Benjamin, Ramdien Sardjoe and Guna Sekhar Muppuri to name only a few,” she said.

The convention, which ends on January 10, is a platform for the connecting of the Indian diaspora. The theme of this year’s convention, which will be attended by diaspora members from over 50 countries, is Diaspora’s Contribution to a Viksit Bharat.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi remotely officiated the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train for the Indian diaspora, which departed from the Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi and will travel to multiple destinations of touristic and religious importance in India for three weeks.

Modi will also inaugurate four exhibitions at the convention. These include the Universal Legacy of Ramayana, a presentation of the Ramayana through traditional and contemporary art forms; The Diaspora’s Contribution to Technology and Viksit Bharat, an exhibition acknowledging the contributions of the Indian diaspora to the development of global technology; Spread and Evolution of Indian diaspora in the world with special focus on Mandvi to Muscat, an exhibition showcasing the documents of people who migrated from Mandvi in Gujarat to Muscat in Oman and Heritage and Culture of Odisha which will showcase the rich heritage and cultural traditions of Odisha through various art and craft forms.