Freetown Collective's Lou Lyons accepts Seventh-Day Adventists' apology

Freetown Collective musician Lou Lyons. -

LOU LYONS, co-founder of the band Freetown Collective, has accepted an apology from the South Caribbean Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists (SDA).

Lyons’ attorney Joel Roper confirmed his client's position, while urging the public to be responsible and mindful of what they share and circulate on social media.

On January 6, Roper sent a pre-action protocol letter to Pastor Leslie Moses, president of the SDA, demanding a public apology after the dissemination of “misleading and damaging information” about Lyons' attendance at a church service on December 31 at the Stanmore Avenue Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Port of Spain.

The controversy arose after Lyons' photo was shared alongside claims falsely implicating him in the murder of special prosecutor Randall Hector, who was shot and killed shortly after delivering a sermon at the service. Lyons’ attorney said these false allegations tarnished Lyons' reputation as a law-abiding citizen, legal professional, and musician, and jeopardised corporate sponsorship deals for his band.

Roper’s letter requested an immediate public apology commensurate with the harm caused and sought clarity on whether the church had edited or released the footage in question.

While Pastor Bray of the Stanmore Avenue Church privately apologised to Lyons, Roper emphasised the need for public measures to restore Lyons’ image.

The church was given 28 days to comply or face legal action, though Roper expressed a preference for resolving the matter amicably.

On January 9, the SDA posted a statement and apology from Moses on its website, addressing the issue and denying any involvement in the allegations against Lyons.

“I wish to assure all that the South Caribbean Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists and/or the governing body of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Trinidad and Tobago in no way whatsoever facilitated, participated in and or encouraged the statements concerning and or any references to Mr Lyons’ attendance at the said church service.

“It is deeply regretted that Mr Lyons’ attendance and his participation in the church service have been misrepresented by a person or persons unknown.”

Moses acknowledged the harm caused, expressed regret over the incident, and said the SCC did not facilitate or encourage the false claims.

He denounced the misrepresentation of Lyons' attendance at the church service and sympathised with Lyons for the distress caused.

In his statement, Moses emphasised the importance of responsibility, courtesy, and respect in disseminating information, especially during such sensitive times.

“I take this opportunity to publicly denounce the said publication and references to Mr Lyons, to sympathise with him in this distress and further to remind all not only of the need for responsibility in the publication and dissemination of information but also of the need for courtesy, compassion, thoughtfulness and respect for all in so doing,”

