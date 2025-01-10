Don't allow history to repeat itself

Prime Minister Dr Rowley -

THE EDITOR: In light of the recent announcement by the Prime Minister of his impending resignation and a perceived weakened government which is facing a very dissatisfied population on the eve of a general election within a state of emergency (SoE), the National Joint Action Committee (NJAC) is calling on the security forces not to allow themselves to be used against the population by the government to secure its political survival by suppressing any voices of dissent.

This concern is also heightened by the statement made by then acting Attorney General Stuart Young at the press conference announcing the details of the SoE. He stated, “There are going to be extensive powers of detention with no bail application and no ability to apply for habeas corpus once detained…”

It means, therefore, that the security forces have been given sweeping powers that have the potential to be misused against political opponents, apart from criminal elements who the SoE is supposed to be targeting.

NJAC is of the view that the current situation bears some similarity to that of 1973, when Dr Eric Williams resigned as prime minister in response to widespread dissatisfaction among the population.

Following Williams’s about-turn, back to office, the security forces, particularly the police, were used to carry out acts of harassment and persecution against those who were speaking out against the ills of the government at the time, especially members of NJAC.

NJAC therefore calls on the population, while being alert in securing themselves against any criminal activity, to be very vigilant against any attempt by the powers of the state to abuse the regulations of the SoE for political expediency. We must not allow history to repeat itself.

NATIONAL JOINT

ACTION COMMITTEE

via e-mail