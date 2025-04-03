Precision surgery by Mt Hope doctors

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I write to publicly commend the outstanding team of medical professionals at the Mt Hope Hospital, Eric Williams Sciences Complex, for their exceptional care and expertise during my recent surgery.

On March 5 I was admitted for the resection of a tumour located on my right mandibular condyle (crucial for movement of jaw). The procedure, conducted by consultant Dr Jerome Nigel Philip, alongside Dr Candy Naraysingh, Dr Richki Ramoutar, and their dedicated team, was executed with the highest level of skill and professionalism.

Their precision, commitment, and compassionate approach to patient care made a significant impact on my journey to recovery. Too often we hear of the shortcomings in our public healthcare system, but I must highlight these doctors for their exemplary work and dedication to their patients. Their efforts deserve the highest recognition, and I extend my deepest gratitude to them and their team.

However, my journey is not yet complete. I require follow-up surgery for a temporomandibular joint (jaw joint) replacement, a procedure that has never been performed at the North Central Regional Health Authority or any public hospital in the Caribbean. If given the opportunity, I could be the first patient to undergo this life-changing surgery.

I sincerely hope that my case will be given due consideration, not only for my own well-being, but also as a step forward in advancing medical procedures in TT’s public healthcare system.

H DEODATH

via e-mail