No stamps sold at La Horquetta Post Office

Minister of Public Utilities Colm Imbert - FILE PHOTO

THE EDITOR: This letter is for the attention of the new Minister of Public Utilities Colm Imbert.

On March 14 I visited the La Horquetta Post Office in Arima to purchase postal stamps to mail a couple of letters, both domestic and overseas. I don’t usually post letters given this age of technology, but it was necessary to do so on this occasion.

However, I was shocked to be told by the customer service representative that the La Horquetta office does not sell stamps, and that I would have to go to the Arima Post Office.

Can you imagine that situation in this age of AI at a modern post office? It is said La Horquetta is the largest housing development in the Caribbean. It is also surrounded by other developments such as Green Vale, East Lake and East Lake North, in addition to residents on Tumpuna Road South and several businesses in that area.

Did no one in the TTPost administration see it appropriate to ensure this post office, that occupies a large building paid for by taxpayers, not only sells stamps but also provides other postal services like registered mail, package tracking and other services?

I am wondering whether the board of TTPost is aware of this lack of service at the La Horquetta Post Office. And what does the Member of Parliament for the area (La Horquetta/Talparo), Minister Foster Cummings, have to say? This should be of concern to him.

The people of La Horquetta and surrounding areas surely deserve better service from TTPost.

RUEBEN CATO

via e-mail