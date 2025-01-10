Attorney, husband killed in suspected home invasion in Cumuto

THE country recorded its first double murder for the year when a 60-year-old attorney and her 67-year-old husband were found dead, bound and gagged, in their Cumuto home on the night of January 9 after what police believe to be a home invasion.

They have been identified as Kumari Baksh and Nasheed Baksh, a law clerk.

Police said the house was ransacked, but were unable to say what was taken from the couple’s home.

On January 9, murdered attorney Randall Hector’s funeral took place. Hector, 43, was shot dead on December 31, after leaving an Old Year’s Night service at the Stanmore Avenue Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

