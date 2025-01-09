Why no police protection for prosecutor?

Randall Hector. -

THE EDITOR: The tragic news of the murder of fellow attorney and special prosecutor Randall Hector, who was ruthlessly killed by gunmen in full public view on the evening of December 31, has left the legal fraternity in shock and mourning.

I offer my sincere condolences to the family and colleagues of Hector who have been unjustly robbed of a husband, father and dedicated servant of this country. Another hard-working citizen of TT is with us no more because of the nefarious intentions of murderers who assassinated Hector and then escaped into the night.

Every right-thinking citizen agrees that this government lacks the political will to confront crime and criminals, but does it also lack the will to protect those who have accepted the dangerous role of pursuing justice?

While the investigations are ongoing, and there is still hope that at least in this one case perpetrators will be brought to justice at some time, there are two even more concerning questions that emerge.

1. Why was this special state prosecutor not afforded police protection, given the high-profile person that Hector was prosecuting, and, especially so, given the attack outside the Besson Street Police Station only three days prior on a person, which left one individual dead?

That attack appeared to be carefully planned and orchestrated. Was this not a wake-up call to those involved, especially to the Commissioner of Police, that particular attention needed to be paid to that case? Was a threat assessment done?

2. What is the criteria used to determine the need for taxpayer-funded police protection in our jurisdiction, especially as it relates to government ministers?

CARRIE-ANNA DAFLAG

Maraval