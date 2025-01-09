Retired police officer, 62, dies by suicide

- File photo

POLICE believe a 62-year-old retired police officer from Morvant died by suicide on the morning of January 8.

He has been identified as Erskine Leviene.

Police said that around 10.55 am on January 8, Leviene's wife was outside their home when she heard a gunshot coming from inside the house.

She went into the television room and found her husband lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to the right side of his head.

He died on the spot.

Police found a black Glock 19 pistol near his body. It was Leviene's licensed firearm.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who needs help or thinks about harming themselves can call Lifeline (24-hour hotline) at 800-5588, 866- 5433 or 220-3636. In case of an emergency (attempted suicide), people can call 990, 811 or 999.