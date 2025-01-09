MovieTowne thanks TTPS for safe Xmas

Derek Chin, centre, stands with DCP Suzette Martin and other TTPS officers during conversations during the Christmas season. -

MovieTowne owner Derek Chin expressed gratitude to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), in particular DCP Suzette Martin, for the role she played in the police’s support and assistance to the cineplex at Invaders Bay, Port of Spain, where the police had heightened patrols and presence.

“We would like to extend our thanks to DCP Martin for her support and assistance by the TTPS in providing patrols and presence of the police during the busy Christmas season,” Chin told Newsday.

"We wish to thank her and the team for what was an incident-free period. We really appreciated the co-operation and presence of the police both uniformed and plain-clothes officers.”

He said, thanks to the police presence during the busy period, the Christmas season was incident-free.